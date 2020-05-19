Live virtual tours to honor 131st Johnstown Flood anniversary

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — This year will be the 131st anniversary of the tragic Johnstown Flood, the largest tragedy in American history up until the World Trade Centers attack.

On May 23, 2020, in honor of the anniversary, the Johnstown Flood National Memorial’s Club House and Cottage Row Walking Tours will be broadcast live on Facebook. The traditional in-person tours are unable to happen due to current guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Club House Tour will be live on Facebook at 11 a.m. This virtual tour will explain the history of the building and all of its uses through the years.

The Cottage Row Walking Tour will be live on Facebook at 2 p.m. This virtual tour will feature a costumed Park Ranger who will explain the cottages of the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club.

New documentation discovered by members of the Cambria County Historical Society, Park Rangers and society members discovered who owned each cottage and exactly how many cottages there were.

Click here to watch on the Johnstown Flood NPS Facebook page.

Notes: No reservations are required for the virtual tours. No Facebook account is needed to join.

The videos will be available to stream after they are live.