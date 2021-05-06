Police ask public to help find missing Johnstown woman’s family

Jilly Todaro

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are asking anyone with information regarding the missing persons case to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Cory Adams of the Johnstown Police Department is asking for the public to help them find 43-year-old Jilly Todaro’s family. He believes they are key to cracking the case.

Todaro has been missing since Dec. 13, 2020, and the case has been ongoing since Dec. 18. She was last seen at the 500 block of Franklin Street.

“A lot of time people have answers they don’t know are actual answers,” Adams said in terms of any updated information.

Her family may be able to help police learn a little bit more about Todaro and her possible whereabouts.

Given that she’s been missing for so long, Adams said they are preparing for the worst but hope for the best.

Adams said to call the Cambria non-emergency number at 814-472-2100 and say you’d like to speak to Johnstown police detectives to give any information you may have.