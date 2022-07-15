ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police have announced live music will join the lineup for this year’s National Night Out at Heritage Plaza.

National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Altoona at Heritage Plaza. Altoona police announced that live music has been donated to the community for the night from Donny Burns & The 3rd Degree.

The event has been a smash hit for the Altoona Police Department over the years and they plan to keep that trend going. In 2022, you’ll see police displays and tables, the APD dunk tank, food trucks, giveaways, music, and more.

Altoona police thanked their “awesome community” for helping to make this happen at no cost to the public.