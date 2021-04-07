LIVE: Geistown homicide investigation press conference

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Tuesday, police took into custody the suspect in the stabbing death of a woman in the Borough of Geistown.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Denise Williams. She was discovered after a welfare check at the suspect’s apartment. When investigators arrived at the scene, she was discovered with multiple stab wounds.

Roughly 12 hours after the murder, 26-year-old Josh Grogone was picked up by police. The motive at this time is unknown.

There will be a press conference taking place Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m. at the coroner’s office in Johnstown. You can watch the conference live on this page.