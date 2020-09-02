Live elk cam set up by Game Commission

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With September being Pennsylvania’s prime time for elk, the PA Game Commission has installed a live camera as an opportunity for viewers to catch a glimpse of an elk without having to leave home.

The camera was installed on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity as bugling season heats up. Bugling can be heard primarily during the rut or mating season.

Video and sound from the camera are being live-streamed at www.pgc.pa.gov, and viewers can expect not only to see elk but turkeys, deer, and other wildlife, as well.

The Live Stream provided by HDOnTap and made possible with the help of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, is the latest in a string of real-time wildlife-watching opportunities offered by the Game Commission.

The stream can be accessed at the home page of the Game Commission’s website by clicking on the Elk Country Live Stream button. The Elk Country Live Stream is slated to run until the end of the bugling season, likely sometime in mid-October.

The top time to see elk on camera is late in the afternoon.