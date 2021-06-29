Live concerts make a comeback for Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, a major change from ‘virtual only’

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts was set to be an all-virtual event this year due to COVID-19, but a major change will welcome hundreds back for live music.

Eleven concerts will be held at the State College Presbyterian Church (132 W Beaver Avenue) on July 8 through 10.

“Performers are eager to be back in front of an audience, you know, it’s what they do. And we’re eager to bring audience and artists back together, it’s what we do,” said Rick Bryant, executive director of The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts. “So, lets, you know, give it a go.”

The church can be filled to half capacity, seating 250 people.

Wristbands are $10 and grant you access to any or all of the performances. They’re available for purchase and pick-up at the Arts Festival office (403 S Allen Street) beginning July 1, or at the church a half hour before showtime.

“It’s an incredible bargain,” said Bryant.

A live stream will also be available on Facebook and Youtube.

As a seasoned attendee, Edward Stoddard says there’s something for everyone.

“They have so many different acts and types of music it’s going to be really interesting,” said Stoddard, communications director for the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau.

Plus, some unique sounds.

“I am very excited for the River Drivers, I am going to be tuning in for that one myself,” said Stoddard. “They are a Celtic-based, folk rock infused band out of Philadelphia.”

I'll tell you what's coming to downtown State College July 8-10… tonight at 11 on @WTAJnews



(shhh: here's a hint!) pic.twitter.com/8gUhcgHuPS — Peyton Kennedy (@peytonTVkennedy) June 30, 2021

In addition to the music, about 200 artists will be featured online and in the community.

“There is public art to be seen, and they’ll have the arts festival posters from prior years up in some of the businesses downtown at that same time,” said Stoddard.

“Come go to a show, go out to eat, have a great time,” said Bryant.

FULL SCHEDULE

July 8, 2021 at 12-1 p.m. : Tussey Mountain Moonshiners

July 8, 2021 at 4-5 p.m. : Below Centre

July 8, 2021 at 7-8 p.m. : Kristi Jean and Her Ne’er Do Wells

July 8, 2021 at 9-10 p.m. : Callanish

July 9, 2021 at 12-1 p.m. : Ramalama

July 9, 2021 at 4-5 p.m. : JT and the Denicats

July 9, 2021 at 7-8 p.m. : Natascha and the Spy Boys

July 9, 2021 at 9-10 p.m. : The River Drivers

July 10, 2021 at 4-5 p.m. : AAA Blues Band

July 10, 2021 at 4-5:30 p.m. : Poetry Reading

July 10, 2021 at 7-8 p.m. : Jon Rounds

July 10, 2021 at 9-10 p.m. : Bill Carter and the Presbybop Quartet