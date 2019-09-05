When you think of a steak house, you might not associate the place with breakfast, but Greenwood Steak House has menu items for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Our Morgan Koziar was live at Greenwood Steak House this morning for their customer appreciation week. She spoke with the owners, Jim and Kelly Ricketts who have owned the restaurant for six years. They say the secret to their success is creating a family environment that is welcoming to everyone. They have specials everyday of the week, and will deliver meals to you for free. You can also call ahead and have your meal ready to eat as soon as you walk in the door. Greenwood Steak House is located at 1523 E Pleasant Valley Blvd. in Altoona.