CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Downtown State College Improvement District (DSCID) announced it will host a free concert series throughout the summer to connect the community to local artists.

The DSCID, which is a Neighborhood Improvement District representing over 350 participating businesses in downtown State College, will host a live weekly Wednesday evening concert series from June 29 to Sept. 7 at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Executive Director of the DSCID Lee Anne Jeffries said they’re excited to invite the community to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza for live music and festive atmosphere as part of the Live After 5 concert series.

“Live After 5 is the perfect example of how our town is connecting local artists and our community,” Jeffries said. “We have invited the best local musicians to share their talent in an open-air free venue for all to enjoy.”

It’s reported the DSCID continues to partner with Luke Cimbala of The Band Junkies to bring some of the area’s top musical talent to town for the weekly event. Some of the artists scheduled to perform include Hops and Vines, Pure Cane Sugar, Ma’aM, and more.

“It is the DSCID’s hope that local community members will use this event as an opportunity to explore all that downtown has to offer, such as diverse shopping, scrumptious dining and a vibrant art scene,” Jeffries said. “This family-friendly event is free and open to the public with the help of the series sponsor, First National Bank.”

The DSCID said it’s committed to supporting local businesses by encouraging people to appreciate the dynamic and exciting atmosphere that can be found downtown. It is devoted to enhancing the value and vitality of its neighborhood so that it continues to be the premier business, culture and entertainment destination in Centre County.

For more information, visit downtownstatecollege.com. There, you will find a full lineup of artists scheduled to perform.