‘Little piece of home:’ Family members pack Christmas boxes for troops

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A 30-year standing tradition is continuing to warm the hearts of our nation’s heroes as family members of troops and veterans packed more than 60 special Christmas boxes for the active military.

The boxes contained some homemade cookies, fudge, noodles, and other non-perishable food items, along with presents for children whose parents are currently serving.

The team consists of 43 members and other volunteers. They fundraise and collect donations to get ready for the packing throughout the year—the boxes weigh between 35 and 40 pounds.

Armed Forces mother Joyce Villani has multiple family members who are on active duty. She said that the reactions of the troops receiving their boxes are priceless.

“They love it,” Villani said. “They take videos of opening the boxes, and they’re just so thrilled. And we get beautiful thank you cards from the children, and we really appreciate that.”

The process of packing the boxes takes nearly seven hours over two days. The team calls themselves a close-knit family because of the times they spend with each other.

Mother Suzanne Gati said how much her son, Peter loves receiving his box. Peter is Staff Sergeant in the Air Force and is deployed in New Mexico. He has been in the Air Force for seven years.

“Last year, he’s like ‘Mom, that box means the world,’ cause he shares it with all the airmen or whoever he’s with,” Gati said. “And they get together and open the box and just have a fun time. So, it’s a little piece of home.”

The U.S. Armed Forces Mothers Organization plans to ship the boxes next week.