Little Juniata River Association sets 16’th annual river cleanup day for April 10

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Little Juniata River Association will be holding it’s 16’th annual river cleanup day on Saturday, April 10.

President Bill Anderson says this year’s cleanup is vital, after last year’s was cancelled due to the pandemic.

If interested in helping out, the association will be meeting at the Spruce Creek United Methodist church at 9 a.m.

According to Anderson they plan on cleaning up for 3 hours, covering over 20 miles of the riverbank.

Anderson says anyone is welcome to volunteer and gloves, bags, food and drinks will be provided.