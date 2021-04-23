PennDOT enforces tougher littering penalties

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has created a litter enforcement corridor that spans parts of Clearfield, Clinton and Elk Counties.

PennDOT also introduced harsher littering penalties in an attempt to Pennsylvanian roadways litter-free, including increased fines for littering on highways. The previous maximum fine for a first offense was $300. Now, the first-time offense is $600 and 8-16 hours of community service.

Route 1001 (River Road) in Clearfield has been named a litter enforcement corridor Friday. Litter enforcement corridor signs are currently going up on city highways across the state. Counties and municipalities that would like to designate a roadway as a litter enforcement corridor can do so as well.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.