LIT Leadership Conference held in Altoona Friday

The DuBois Dream is a semi pro minor league basketball team out of DuBois, PA. The program travels the country to play in leagues with other competing cities. The team is made up of a group of guys with a passion for basketball, but the true purpose is to help kids in the area. The team's owner, Albert Varacallo, says they want to pay it forward to make sure kids in the area are excited to play youth basketball. "The hope is that the kids will one day work their way to play for our team," says Al.

The team is hosting an event for kids this Saturday, February 29th, at 5:00 p.m. It's a kids game night, where kids can get into the game for free, get free t-shirts and even take their picture with their mascot, Dreamy the Dragon. The event will be held at DuBois Central Catholic School located at 200 Central Catholic Rd. in DuBois.