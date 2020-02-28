LIT Leadership Conference held in Altoona Friday

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Central PA is played host to a leadership conference Friday.
Lit conference 2020 focuses on leadership and technology as a way to help you make more money, improve your career, and grow your business.
Participants in the conference aim to bring importance to business and entrepreneurship and they are all happy to be involved.
“It really means a lot. Especially with the program I’m in, the Sheetz Fellows, we’re all about entrepreneurship and growing ourselves and the community. And I grew up in Altoona, so being a part of something that will bring back business and keep business in our area going, and just overall revitalizing our community, it really means a lot.” stated Hunter Stoudnour of Sheetz Fellows