Lit firework put in Somerset County resident’s mailbox, state police investigate

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a criminal mischief incident where a lit firework was put in a Lower Turkeyfoot Township resident’s mailbox on Oct. 4.

The incident occurred at 9:06 a.m. on the 2000 block of Humbert Road where a lit firecracker was put in a resident’s mailbox causing damage to the mailbox and the mail inside, according to state police.

Anyone with any information in the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Somerset at (814)-445-4104.