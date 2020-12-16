LIST: Snow emergencies in Central PA

(WTAJ) — The borough of State College, Ferguson Township and Harris Township in Centre County have declared a snow emergency due to the winter storm, and Duncansville borough is expected declare an emergency as soon as they exceed three or more inches of snow in response to the winter storm hitting our Central PA Region.

State College, Centre County

The snow emergency in State College went into effect just after 5 p.m., on Wednesday, December 16, and will last 24 hours AFTER the snowfall or severe weather condition has stopped.

State College officials say all parked vehicles must be removed from all public roadways in the Borough to allow for the public works department to clear and remove snow.

All parking regulations will be strictly enforced, and no parking permissions will be granted for the duration of the snow emergency. Any vehicle left parked on a public roadway may be ticketed and towed.

State College Borough also reminds property owners to clear all sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after the snowfall has ended.

Ferguson Township, Centre County

The snow emergency in Ferguson Township began at 12 p.m., on Wednesday, December 16, and will last 48 hours AFTER the snowfall or severe weather condition has stopped.

During the snow emergency for Ferguson Township residents:

Residents are required to remove their parked vehicles from all Township roads and streets to allow snow plows to clear the street. Vehicles that are not removed from the street will be ticketed and may be towed.

Residents and businesses are reminded to clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after the snowstorm has ended.

Residents and businesses are not permitted to shovel, plow or blow snow from driveways, parking lots and/or sidewalks into the streets.

Harris Township, Centre County

Meanwhile, the snow emergency in Harris Township began at 3 p.m, according to township manager Amy Farkas.

Farkas adds that all cars must be moved from public streets or residents will be face ticketing.

Duncansville, Blair County

Duncansville residents are directed to park vehicles on the even-number side of the street on even calendar dates, and to park on the odd number side of the street on odd calendar dates.

Vehicles not moved under the order will be towed at the owner’s expense, according to the Duncansville police department. Borough residents are also reminded they are responsible to remove the snow from the sidewalks, which must be cleared of all snow within 24 hours of a snowfall.

Altoona, Blair County

A snow emergency has not been declared by the city of Altoona, but officials are asking residents to remove their vehicles from snow emergency routes.

City Clerk Linda Rickens Schellhammer says snow emergency routes are identified by rectangular red and white signs with black letters.

In addition, they are asking businesses and residents to not pile snow on intersections or roads, shovel around neighborhood fire hydrants, and to stay off the road as much as possible, until the snow is cleared.

This story will be updated as more townships and boroughs declare snow emergencies.