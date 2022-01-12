List of Penn State campus events to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. (1929 – 1968) addresses a rally at a church in Birmingham, Alabama, 14th October 1963. (Photo by Frank Rockstroh/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University (PSU) plans on hosting a variety of events to honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Events slated to take place will be either in-person or virtual, and they will be located on PSU’s main campus as well as branch campuses starting next week.

Locally, the events are as follows:

Penn State University Park

MLK Day of Service — Monday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Alumni Hall of the HUB-Robeson Center

— Monday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Alumni Hall of the HUB-Robeson Center Martin Luther Kind Jr. Evening Celebration — Tuesday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. in the Schwab Auditorium

Penn State Altoona

Social justice themed canvas painting and letter writing — Monday, Jan. 17, at 5 p.m. in Slep Pondview

Penn State DuBois

MLK Day of Service — Monday, Jan. 17 at Penn State Beaver Students will have the opportunity to perform community service in honor of King’s work

— Monday, Jan. 17 at Penn State Beaver Documentary: “King in the Wilderness” — Throughout the week of Jan. 17 The IDREAM Team at Penn State DuBois will be promoting the HBO documentary that focuses on the final three years of King’s life. Click here to watch using your PSU login

— Throughout the week of Jan. 17 Dr. Bernice King keynote — Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 12:15 Bernice King – minister, attorney and daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. – will join several campus communities virtually for a collaborative speaking engagement

— Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 12:15

Other events will take place in surrounding counties at Penn State Beaver, Penn State Behrend, Penn State Berks, Penn State Brandywine, Penn State Fayette, Penn State Harrisburg, Penn State Hazelton, Penn State Scranton, Penn State Shenango, Penn State Wilkes-Barre and the Pennsylvania College of Technology.

For more information on local events or events taking place in the surrounding counties, click here to head to PSU’s website.