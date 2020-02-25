The Lenten season is here, so we’ve compiled a list of local fish fries in our area every Friday. If you know of a fish fry that is not on our list, please email the name of the place and it’s location, as well as a time to digitalnews@wtajtv.com. Some of these may not be every week, so it’s best to call in advance.
Bedford County
Blair County
Phoenix Fire Station | Hollidaysburg | 4:00 p.m.
St. Patrick’s School | Newry | 4:00 p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Church | Altoona | 4:30 p.m.
Excelsior Fire Department | Bellwood | 4:00 p.m.
Cambria County
Conemaugh Township VFD Station 610 | Johnstown | 4:00 p.m.
Cameron County
Centre County
St. John the Evangelist Catholic School | Bellefonte | 4:00 p.m.
Church of the Good Shepherd | State College | 4:30 p.m.
Port Matilda American Legion | Port Matilda | 5:30 p.m.
Clearfield County
Elk County
St. Joseph Church | Force | 12:00 p.m.
Huntingdon County
Trough Creek Valley Fire Department | Cassville | 4:00 p.m.
Warrior’s Mark United Methodist Church | Warrior’s Mark | 4:00 p.m.
American Legion Country Club | Mt. Union | 6:00 p.m.