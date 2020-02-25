List of Local Fish Fries

The Lenten season is here, so we’ve compiled a list of local fish fries in our area every Friday. If you know of a fish fry that is not on our list, please email the name of the place and it’s location, as well as a time to digitalnews@wtajtv.com. Some of these may not be every week, so it’s best to call in advance.

Bedford County

Blair County

Phoenix Fire Station | Hollidaysburg | 4:00 p.m.

St. Patrick’s School | Newry | 4:00 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church | Altoona | 4:30 p.m.

Excelsior Fire Department | Bellwood | 4:00 p.m.

Cambria County

Conemaugh Township VFD Station 610 | Johnstown | 4:00 p.m.

Cameron County

Centre County

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School | Bellefonte | 4:00 p.m.

Church of the Good Shepherd | State College | 4:30 p.m.

Port Matilda American Legion | Port Matilda | 5:30 p.m.

Clearfield County

Elk County

St. Joseph Church | Force | 12:00 p.m.

Huntingdon County

Trough Creek Valley Fire Department | Cassville | 4:00 p.m.

Warrior’s Mark United Methodist Church | Warrior’s Mark | 4:00 p.m.

American Legion Country Club | Mt. Union | 6:00 p.m.

Jefferson County

Somerset County

