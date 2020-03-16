List of businesses, organizations offering free lunch to school kids

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With Governor Wolf’s announcement that all Pennsylvania schools will be closed for two weeks, a number of organizations and local businesses have stepped up to replace the school’s lunch program.
This list will continue to be updated as we get more information for the community. If you are offering any kind of lunch for school kids who may otherwise not get lunch, you can email us at digitalnews@wtajtv.com.
Bedford County
Blair County
Altoona Area School District: https://www.facebook.com/AltoonaSD/posts/2836385773115914
Golden Eagle Backpack Program: https://www.facebook.com/goldeneaglebackpackprogram/
The Wright Place for Kids (former Wright Elementary): https://www.facebook.com/nehemiahprojectpa/posts/3416912674992192
Claysburg Pizza: https://www.facebook.com/ClaysburgPizza/
Doug’s Dawgs: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=3502020913205464&id=175826805824908
The Knickerbocker Tavern: https://www.facebook.com/163834072956/
Power House Subs: https://www.facebook.com/powerhousesubs/posts/2922630451148646
Zion-Luthern: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=2826594414053580&id=112561742123541
Cambria County
Coney Island of Johnstown: https://www.facebook.com/ConeyIslandJohnstown/posts/587942462063404
Reade Station 63 Blandburg: https://www.facebook.com/Reade-station-63-Bingo-316019142545809/
Cameron County
Centre County
State College Area School District: https://www.facebook.com/StateCollegeSD/posts/2949642585095422
Happy Valley Brewing Company: https://www.facebook.com/happyvalleybeer/posts/1534586536708467:0
Little Mamma’s Pizza: https://www.facebook.com/LittleMammasPizzaIII/
YMCA of Centre County: https://www.facebook.com/YMCA-of-Centre-County-303942683651218/
Clearfield County
JC’s Bar and Grill: https://www.facebook.com/JCBARGRILL16/posts/3564194940318234
Starlite Restaurant & Lounge: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=2923736131019771
Elk County
Hickory Street Lunch Stop: https://www.facebook.com/nat.aiello.9/posts/680645076073530
Huntingdon County
Jenkies Joint: https://www.facebook.com/jenkiesjoint/posts/656379688469968
County Line Inn at First United Methodist: https://www.facebook.com/countylineinn/
Pizza Star in Orbisonia, Pa: https://www.facebook.com/Pizza-Star-in-Orbisonia-PA-687090661726905/
Jefferson County
Lily’s Bakery, Deli, Restaurant: https://www.facebook.com/LilysBakeryPunxsy/posts/3329942920354855
Somerset County