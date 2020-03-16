List of businesses, organizations offering free lunch to school kids

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With Governor Wolf’s announcement that all Pennsylvania schools will be closed for two weeks, a number of organizations and local businesses have stepped up to replace the school’s lunch program.

This list will continue to be updated as we get more information for the community. If you are offering any kind of lunch for school kids who may otherwise not get lunch, you can email us at digitalnews@wtajtv.com.

Bedford County

Blair County

Altoona Area School District: https://www.facebook.com/AltoonaSD/posts/2836385773115914

Golden Eagle Backpack Program: https://www.facebook.com/goldeneaglebackpackprogram/

The Wright Place for Kids (former Wright Elementary): https://www.facebook.com/nehemiahprojectpa/posts/3416912674992192

Claysburg Pizza: https://www.facebook.com/ClaysburgPizza/

Doug’s Dawgs: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=3502020913205464&id=175826805824908

The Knickerbocker Tavern: https://www.facebook.com/163834072956/

Power House Subs: https://www.facebook.com/powerhousesubs/posts/2922630451148646

Zion-Luthern: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=2826594414053580&id=112561742123541

Cambria County

Coney Island of Johnstown: https://www.facebook.com/ConeyIslandJohnstown/posts/587942462063404

Reade Station 63 Blandburg: https://www.facebook.com/Reade-station-63-Bingo-316019142545809/

Cameron County

Centre County

State College Area School District: https://www.facebook.com/StateCollegeSD/posts/2949642585095422

Happy Valley Brewing Company: https://www.facebook.com/happyvalleybeer/posts/1534586536708467:0

Little Mamma’s Pizza: https://www.facebook.com/LittleMammasPizzaIII/

YMCA of Centre County: https://www.facebook.com/YMCA-of-Centre-County-303942683651218/

Clearfield County

JC’s Bar and Grill: https://www.facebook.com/JCBARGRILL16/posts/3564194940318234

Starlite Restaurant & Lounge: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=2923736131019771

Elk County

Hickory Street Lunch Stop: https://www.facebook.com/nat.aiello.9/posts/680645076073530

Huntingdon County

Jenkies Joint: https://www.facebook.com/jenkiesjoint/posts/656379688469968

County Line Inn at First United Methodist: https://www.facebook.com/countylineinn/

Pizza Star in Orbisonia, Pa: https://www.facebook.com/Pizza-Star-in-Orbisonia-PA-687090661726905/

Jefferson County

Lily’s Bakery, Deli, Restaurant: https://www.facebook.com/LilysBakeryPunxsy/posts/3329942920354855

Somerset County