List: Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

(WTAJ) — Whether it’s Thanksgiving, a 4th of July cookout, or just a random family gathering, there seems to always be something we need last might to finish cooking the meal.
While Walmart led the way and announced they would be closed for Thanksgiving, a few grocery stores in the central Pa. area will be open through Thanksgiving afternoon to save you from forgetting the cranberries.
- Aldi – Closed.
- Dollar General – Stores will be open until 10 p.m. Nov. 26.
- Dollar Tree – Stores will be open until 6 p.m. Nov. 26 in most locations
- Family Dollar – Stores will be open until 6 p.m. Nov. 26 in most locations
- Giant Eagle – Closed.
- GIANT/MARTIN’S – Stores will be open until 3 p.m. Nov. 26.
- Sam’s Club – Closed.
- Save A Lot – Stores will be open until 3 p.m. Nov. 26.
- Target – Closed.
- Trader Joes – Closed.
- Walmart – Closed.
- Wegmans – Stores will be open until 4 p.m. Nov. 26.
- Weis – Stores will be open until 4 p.m. Nov. 26.
Most stores all reopen their normal time on Friday, Nov. 27.
Stores like Walmart and Target have been running black Friday deals all month long to try and hinder large groups of people being out and in buildings during the coronavirus pandemic.
