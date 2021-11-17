List: Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

A Thanksgiving meal is seen in an undated file photo. (Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — Whether it’s Thanksgiving, a 4th of July cookout, or just a random family gathering, there seems to always be something we need last might to finish cooking the meal.

While Walmart led the way and announced they would be closed for Thanksgiving, a few grocery stores in the central Pa. area will be open through Thanksgiving afternoon to save you from forgetting the cranberries.

Most stores all reopen their normal time on Friday, Nov. 27.

Stores like Walmart and Target have been running black Friday deals all month long to try and hinder large groups of people being out and in buildings during the coronavirus pandemic.