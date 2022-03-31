SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Folks in Shanksville could see liquor and beer around the borough for the first time in decades.

This chance comes from a successful petition from Shanksville business owner Robert Snyder, who owns one of the only corner stores in the borough. He saw a need for the popular beverage because of the lack of convenience for tourists during their prime season.

“Every summer, we basically have two to three thousand people move into the area via the lakes, Lake Stony Creek and Indian Lake,” Snyder said. “We had multiple people stopping in the store asking if we sold takeout beer, and that’s truly what started it.”

The process has taken Snyder a year and a half to complete. Part of that process included attending borough meetings, speaking with residents, and getting his word out.

Snyder needed to have 25% of borough residents sign a petition for the liquor license question to be on the ballot. That in total came to about 29 signatures. Through word of mouth and marketing, he succeeded and got over 35 signatures. The May 17th ballot will feature a yes or no question about liquor license.

Those that come to the borough area have to travel at least six miles to get any form of alcohol. His corner store would give tourists and residents the option to get alcohol, which is what Snyder said is his goal.

“That’s our only goal. We just want to have takeout,” Snyder said. “Obviously, a bar in the size of our town is not functional or profitable. Our only goal in this is to allow take out.”

However, Snyder noted that when attending the meeting of the borough council, they were split on the liquor license issue. That ideology also reflects town residents. Snyder thinks it’ll be a neck and neck vote when the primaries come.

“I think it’ll be a close vote,” Snyder said. “I think half the people are for it, and half aren’t. I’m not sure about others. If they’re a hard no, they’re a hard no, and it’s fine.”

Joe Eiginger is a retired resident living currently by Indian Lake, who’s been in the area for many years. He thinks the convenience of having beer sales would be essential for tourists.

“I think it would be a good thing for all of us,” Eiginger said. “It’s convenient, especially during the season here because of the two lakes. We have a lot of people coming in and entertaining on the lake.”

If the borough votes “yes” on May 17th, Snyder said that he’d work on obtaining his liquor license for his store. The bids he’s received to obtain a liquor license have costs as low as $33,000 and as high as $60,000.