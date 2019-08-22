Lincoln Caverns brings Huntingdon County history to light

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lincoln Caverns is bringing Huntingdon County’s history to light.

“We have family from New Jersey and we’re from Ohio,” Monica Young said. “This was a good middle point for us to meet, and it looked like a good spot to be with fun activities for the kids.”

Monica Young’s kids and niece enjoy collecting rocks, and panning at Lincoln Caverns has made them think they might want to do something with rocks for a career.

“I had fun it was awesome,” Kaitlyn Young said. “I found a fair-sized crystal point.”

“Some of them were really big and there were different variety of colors, like purple, there was green and blue and some of them were like smaller and they had more color to them,” Maria Young said.

Samantha Williams and Bethany Prettyman are working in Mill Creek for the summer, and they say they had to come to Lincoln Caverns before they left.

“I love all the stalactites and the stalagmites, just seeing how they connect, even though they’re so far apart,” Prettyman said. “I don’t know, just how the water drips to form all the different formations and there’s such a wide variety.”

Mike Leonard, tour guide for Lincoln Caverns says when kids come here, they’re learning a lot about science, but that’s not all.

“We get to discuss the mineral, we get to discuss how all that stuff got there, and we also have a little bit of local history,” Mike Leonard said.

Lincoln Caverns opened for tours in 1930. Whisper Caves, located just up the hill from the caverns was found in 1938 by Myron Dunlavy, a local teenager.

“He spent years, just digging in this sink hole that his Dad said probably wouldn’t lead to too much and he found this whole cave, so it’s amazing what you can find if you’re really dedicated,” Prettyman said.

Leonard says they started offering a unique type of tour, recommended to them by a Penn State Geologist.

“Every Wednesday night we do black light tours in the cave, where you would see the cave more in the dark, and then we have black lights, ultraviolet light, where we show the cave a little differently than we normally do,” he said.