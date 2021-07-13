Lightning strikes home in Centre County, bursts into flames

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to reports of a house fire in Port Matilda in the 200 block of Brother’s Court.

The Alpha Fire Company responded to the call and was able to put the fire out, however, smoke is still visible. Due to the fire, the roof of the home caved in.

Alpha Fire Company fire chief believes the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Those who were inside made it out safely and the fire is under control.

