It is National Lightning Safety week and it is important to remember some tips to stay safe when lightning strikes. In 2018, twenty people in the United States died due to lightning. Most of the fatalities in the past decade have been from fishing, golfing, or camping.

Lightning can reach temperatures of 50,000 degrees, which is hotter than the surface of the sun.

Remember that there are no warnings or advisories for lightning. If you see lightning, or hear thunder head indoors immediately.

If you cannot seek shelter in a building, you can move to your car, but make sure the windows are up and you are not touching any metal.

After 30 minutes of hearing the last rumble of thunder, it is then fine to move back outside.