Lifelong friends open creative studio in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s time to gather your friends and put on your artist hat, a new “Do-It-Yourself” creative studio is open in State College.

“Board & Brush”, located 2766 W College Ave, combines woodworking and painting to create crafts of all shapes and sizes.

“We start you off with just raw pine boards, and you leave with something fabulous,” said Lyndsay Nybeck, co-owner of Board & Brush.

No experience is needed, the class is led by instructors… who also happen to be lifelong best friends.

“We’ve known each other since we were four years old,” said Nybeck. “We went through school together, we’ve gone through marriages, and babies, and college.”

Co-owners Lydsay Nybeck and Jena Hosband said running a business together has always been a goal. When they attended a class at another Board & Brush franchise location, the inspiration struck.

“We just came to a point in our life here recently that we thought, may we could give it a try, let’s do something fun… something fun that we could bring to the communities,” said Nybeck.

From birthday and bachelorette parties, to work gatherings and team building, the owners said they’re prepared to host it all.

“Basically any group that wants to get together, they can have the space, and leave with something unique” said Hosband.

“It doesn’t even have to be for an occasion,” said Nybeck. “A lot of events are pubic events where you an just go on and book a seat for yourself.”







Tomorrow, June 5, is their grand opening. The first 30 customers in the store between 12-3 p.m. will receive a free grab bag.

“All of them have a $10 off coupon, but there are a few 25%, there’s a couple 50% coupons, and then there’s a lucky 100% coupon,” said Hosband.

Pre-made items such as filled s’mores boxes, porch signs, take home kits, and ‘summer buckets of fun’ will be available for sale.

Nybeck and Hosband also make custom orders.

“If someone sees something that they like, or they want a different color, or they want their last name on it, they can place that order with us,” said Hosband.





The co-owners said the journey has only strengthened their bond.

“Not only did we go into business together, we did it during a global pandemic,” said Hosband. “I think if we can do this, that we can do anything.”