Life Community Church to hand out free food boxes every Wednesday throughout February

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -The pandemic has stretched many families thin, which is why one local church wants to help restore its community.

Every Wednesday throughout the month of February, Life Community Church will be distributing free food in the Dubois mall parking lot.

Starting at 11 a.m., the church will hand out one thousand boxes filled with perishable foods, from eggs and milk, to fruits and vegetables.

According to the pastor of the church James Goodman, his hope is to have none left over.

“What’s great about this is it doesn’t matter your income. You can have a full time job and you can have one person in your house, or you can have no job and have like 6 kids and you’ll get a box and so there’s no stipulations,” said Goodman

Goodman says the church will be set up by the movie theatre and will hand out boxes until they’re all gone.