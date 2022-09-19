MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free license plate replacement event will soon be available to residents and community members in and around Reedsville.

State Representative Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced the replacement event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reedsville Fire Hall Parking Lot along Route 655 South. Anyone with license plates that are hard to read can begin the process of applying for a free replacement.

“I am excited to bring this free service to area residents in Reedsville and the surrounding communities this week,” Benninghoff said. “I encourage all of those who may have questions about whether or not they should get their license plate replaced to attend this event, meet my office staff, and discuss legislative issues as they get a determination about license plate eligibility and the replacement process.”

A state trooper will be on hand to determine if the plate is unreadable. They will also help drivers fill out the appropriate paperwork to submit to PennDOT.

New replacement plates are expected to arrive after two weeks.