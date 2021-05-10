Library in Emporium hosting used book sale

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library in Emporium is hosting a mini used book sale from May 13 to 15.

Books in all genres will be available, including nonfiction book sets on World War II and the Civil War. Select antique bundles will be available inside the library.

The sale runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 13 and 14. On May 15, it will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be available for purchase in the foyer in front of the library. The library asks participants to make a donation in the blue box attached to one of the red book carts.

The library’s address is 27 West 4th St, Emporium.