ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Lakemont Lions are offering free vision screenings at a local library.

It’ll be held at the Altoona Area Public Library on Friday, February 14, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Parents and guardians can bring children from 2 to 8 years old to be screened.

No registration is necessary to participate.