ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A few local libraries are holding special contests to celebrate library card sign up month.

Anyone who signs up for a library card at the Altoona Area Public Library during the month of September gets entered into a raffle for gift cards.

If you already have one, you can refer someone to sign up, and you’ll be entered into the contest.

Teenagers and adults could win a $100 dollar Amazon gift card. Children 12 and under can get $50 at Target.