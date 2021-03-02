Lezzer Lumber offers homing and flooring needs for Central PA region

CURWENSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lezzer Lumber is a company that was founded in 1920’s, in the Curwensiville community.

“We provide pretty much everything from the top of the foundation and up as far as building products, including all the finish work, inside and out,” said Laura Sorg, Kitchen & Bath Designer for Lezzer Lumber.

The company was started by Michael Lezzer, along with his two cousins,specializing in building materials and farming equipment.

While they still put an emphasis on building materials, such as kitchen counter tops, baths and doors, they also offer flooring services.

“Anywhere from ceramic to hardwood, and the most popular LVT waterproof, scratch proof, floating floor, easy to install,” Sorg added.

The company says they can send workers out to your home if measurements for new kitchen cabinets or other homing needs, free of charge, and have a program where the customer can layout what their new kitchen or accent wall could look like.

“We can walk you through each cabinet, what’s in it, adjust from there, have the customer pick out color, door style, everything to go with it,” Sorg said.

“We give them a rundown of products and the pro and cons to each one.”

Lezzer Lumber has five locations in our Central PA region, including two in Curwensiville, two in State College and one in DuBois.

Check out Lezzer Lumber and other services at the WTAJ Home Show.