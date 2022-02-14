Lewistown man accused of assaulting woman

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Lewistown man faces charges in Bedford County after police said he assaulted a woman last year.

Samuel L. Markley, 48, is accused of touching a woman without her consent in August of 2021. The woman told police she told him to stop multiple times.

The woman was able to leave the scene and drive to UPMC Altoona, where she had a sexual assault kit completed. Markley told police he had no recollection of being sexually active with the victim but he said that it is possible, according to the charges filed.

Markley faces charges of indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault, harassment and unlawful restraint. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 2.