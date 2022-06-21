ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Lewis & Clark circus is in town and taking Altoona by storm with seven several scheduled performances this week.

The performances will be at the Logan Valley Mall starting on Thursday, June 23. On Thursday, the circus is scheduled to perform at 6:30 p.m. Then there will be two additional performances Friday, June 24 at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be three performances, with the first starting at 2 p.m, followed by one at 4:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. To close out the circus, the last show will take place on Sunday, June 26 at 3 p.m.

Pre-bought tickets for adults (age 13 and up) are $20, but the circus offers a deal that with the purchase of an adult ticket you’ll receive a free child’s ticket. Adult tickets will be $25 at the gate. There is also a “Family 6-pack” offer for $45 that admits two adults and up to 4 children. Child (age 3 to 12) tickets are $5 if bought in advance and will be $10 at the gate. Kids under the age of 3 are free. You can pick up your tickets online.

The Lewis & Clark Circus was founded in 2006 by Bob Childress. He previously ran the Hendricks Bros. Circus from 1994 until 2006. With the new show, Childress wanted to tour a smaller more intimate production. In 2013 he sold the show to to circus performers, Lena, and Vandier Reis, who continue to operate it today.