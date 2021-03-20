Levity Brewing grand opening in Downtown Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A business had its grand opening in downtown Altoona.

Levity Brewing celebrated its new taproom. This is their second location and is currently bringing in 15 different types of beers from their Indiana brewery.

The event also had a band playing in the heritage plaza for the community to enjoy.

The company hopes to continue events like these in the future.

“The city is so welcoming, so accommodating, we already have more events booked that we’re going to do a lot more of this stuff, there’s so much to do in downtown Altoona we are just happy to be a part of it,” Levity Brewing Company Owner Luke Mckelvy said.

Mckelvy said they are looking forward to bringing more to the downtown Altoona area, hoping to have their full brewery and restaurant finished by fall.