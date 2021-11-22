Levin opens new furniture & mattress store in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — After re-opening his shuttered company in 2020, Levin Furniture & Mattress is opening a second Central Pa. store in Altoona just in time for Black Friday and the holiday season.

Levin Furniture & Mattress will open their 15th full-line furniture & mattress store on Monday, Nov. 22 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their showroom at 5 Sellers Driver, in the former Wolf Furniture building near the Altoona Grand Hotel.

“Levins is thrilled to be opening our beautifully renovated showroom in Altoona. We are looking forward to bringing the same quality products and attentive customer service that we’ve been known for by other western Pennsylvania communities for over a century,” Robert Levin, chairman of Levin Furniture & Mattress said.

Along with the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the company will be presenting a $5,000 check to the Miracle League of Blair County. “We are pleased to contribute to such a worthy organization”, said Levin.