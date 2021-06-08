Levin Furniture & Mattress opens State College store

From artsy Berlin lofts to luxury residences in Beverly Hills, we’ve rounded up 10 apartment hotels to consider for your next vacation — no matter what your price point.

SMITHTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Levin Furniture & Mattress is opening its first Central Pennsylvania store in State College at 138 Valley Vista Drive next to Lowe’s, according to a press release.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place tomorrow, June 9, at 1 p.m. to unveil the newly renovated showroom with grand reopening events.

The 100-year-old company was reopened in July of 2020. Robert Levin, chairman, along with John and Matt Schultz, co-CEOs, have since opened 13 furniture and nine mattress stores throughout northeast Ohio and southwest Pennsylvania.

The State College location marks the 14th full-line furniture and mattress store, the release said. A 15th will open in Altoona later this summer.

“As a proud Penn State graduate, I’m excited to be a part of the State College community,” Levin said. “We’re inviting everyone to stop by, visit the store and experience the latest home furnishings from vendors such as Flexsteel, LaZboy, Sealy, Tempurpedic and Purple as well as our private collections.”

In addition to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the company will be presenting a check to the Four Diamonds Fund.

The Four Diamonds mission is to conquer childhood cancer by assisting children and their families through superior care, comprehensive support and innovative research, the release said.

Levin said customers will even receive special discounts, long-term financing and can spin-to-win grand reopening prizes.