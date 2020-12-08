Levin announces purchase of Wolf Furniture in Altoona, State College

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Levin Furniture and Mattress announced an agreement to buy five stores from Loves Furniture that includes both the former Wolf store in Altoona and in State College.

The deal comes from the earlier 2020 bankruptcy of Art Van Furniture of Warren, Michigan. The original deal saw Levin reopen 19 locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Now, with Altoona, State College, and three in the Pittsburgh area, they will be up to 24 total locations.

“This has truly been a remarkable year” stated Robert Levin, Chairman of the company, who

along with co- CEO’s and partners John and Matt Schultz, acquired the Levin stores out of

bankruptcy. With today’s announcement, Levin’s has completed its comeback to its original

furniture store count in western Pennsylvania.

When asked, Loves Furniture CEO Mack Peters says the company is continuing to focus on their Michigan market.

We set out with a bold vision during a pandemic– the belief that there is a better way to buy furniture and love where you live. As we’ve built the brand from the ground up in record time as all retailers face exceptional challenges, industry-wide. Our plans have been met with the challenges of 2020, a year like no other. We take pride in the hard work of our team and the trust from our customers. As we evolve with an eye towards the future, we are making adjustments to our plans to best serve our customers and the community, which includes concentrating our footprint in the Michigan market. We believe our future, and the days ahead for all of us, will be brighter, stronger and better.” Mack Peters, CEO, Loves Furniture

The Pittburgh locations will be at the Pointe in North Fayette, McMurray, and in Mount Pleasant.

Levin Furniture says they hope to open to reopen the first of its new locations by February 2021.

