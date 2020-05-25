Less than 500 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed less than 500 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, as totals cross 68,000.

As of Monday, there are 473 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 68,186. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 334,928 people have tested negative.

There are 5,139 COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the nearly 68,000 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates 61 percent of people have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 603 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region. That is only three more than yesterday’s report.

You can find the county by county breakdown below. Bedford and Cambria now have two deaths, and Centre County is now up to six. Blair and Huntington both have one COVID-19 related death.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,690 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,471 cases among employees, for a total of 17,161 at 594 distinct facilities in44counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,379 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,140 of our total cases are in health care workers.