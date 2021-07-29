Lemonade stand for families of Tyrone house explosion

TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — After two boys, Derek and Jackson Boyer, from Tyrone heard about the explosion, they wanted to raise money for the families of the victims, so they had a lemonade stand from 10 to 2 Thursday.

They posted their lemonade stand on Facebook and said the communities reaction has been amazing, with many sharing the post to help get the word out about their fundraiser.

“To help people while they’re in need,” Dereck Boyer said.

“That we’re here for them, that the community is here for them, were gonna pull together and do whatever we can to make sure that they get whatever it is that they possibly need,” Tyrone resident Nicole Boyer said.

They said they may have another lemonade stand this weekend, so keep a lookout for a Facebook post.

An 83-year-old woman lost her life and 5 others were taken to area hospitals from the explosion Monday, which destroyed two homes with three involved. The cause remains unknown.