CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A shortened time period for counties to create ballots for this coming primary election could spell trouble for voters. This comes after the deadlock over redrawing both the state and congressional district maps which happens once every ten years continued, as the deadlock over the congressional redistricting map was officially broken last week when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court approved a new version. But finalizing the state legislative map remains. The after-effects of this delay will now be felt by local county governments.

County governments are now preparing to create the ballots for the upcoming primary election on May 17. But they must wait until final approval is given for state legislature maps

“If we don’t get word from the state pretty soon I imagine that will get pushed. There’s no way we can make and test a ballot in like three days for example. There’s a lot to it,” said Dave Glass, a Clearfield County Commissioner.

With newly drawn districts come new voting precincts. That means county officials must take out, as well as put new municipalities into voting systems. Glass says the process is a lengthy one, and it’s important to be as thorough as possible.

“When you don’t have much time and when you’re in a hurry, that’s when mistakes get made. We want to make sure we have as much time as we can to make sure everything is right for this,” he said.

For now, these delays only affect the candidates, and ballot creators, he says.

“for the average everyday voter you can still register to vote, you could still sign up for mail-in or absentee.”

But Glass fears that if the problem isn’t resolved soon the effects could reach the voters, who could then receive their ballots later than usual.

“At this point, it’s really only affecting the candidates, but if it goes much longer, it may affect the whole process and nobody wants that,” he said.

As we near election day, another issue at hand is the search for workers at multiple Clearfield county voting precincts, who are still in need of poll workers for the May primary. Anyone interested can contact the Clearfield County election office.