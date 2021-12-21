Learning Lamp seeking community help in relocating Child Care Center

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 file photo, kids eat lunch at an elementary school in Paducah, Ky. It is far easier to avoid gaining weight than to lose it, so getting kids to eat well and exercise is crucial. But how to do that effectively is extremely difficult _ and sensitive. (Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Learning Lamp announced that they need help relocating the Child Care Center to a Jennerstown, Boswell or Stoystown area of Somerset County.

The Learning Lamp is a nonprofit organization that provides child care for hundreds of children and families, and they’re currently looking for a new area to house a small child care center.

The organization’s current location in Jennerstown will no longer be available come late spring of 2022. They said a seven-month search has turned up no possible options.

The current center serves 34 children ages birth to 12. It also provides a part-day preschool program and summer camps for school-age students. The organization said it’s been serving the community for more than a decade.

“Child care is a critical support for families with young children,” Leah Spangler, president and CEO of The Learning Lamp, said. ” Without access to child care, parents are often forced to leave the workforce, and children go without early learning experiences that prepare them for kindergarten and beyond.”

Spangler said it’s crucial they find a location to serve the children and families who have become like a family to their organization.

An ideal space for the child care center would offer 3,000 to 4,000 square feet of space to lease or purchase within the boundaries of the North Star School District.

The organization said Somerset County already faces a shortage of child care. County-wide, it’s reported there were 2,560 children under the age of five that needed care in 2020.

Community members with possible locations for a child care center within the North Star School District boundaries are encouraged to reach out to Lisa Stokfo at 814-262-0731 ext. 249 or via email at lstofko@thelearninglamp.org.

For more information on The Learning Lamp, head to their website.