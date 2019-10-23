Learn more about the new State College shop that’s making folks ‘super’

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ)– There’s a new business in Downtown State College that’s giving customers the chance to be super.

WTAJ visited “Cape Escape” on 244 East Calder Avenue to learn more on the unique product they offer.

Customization is trending right now… everything from shoes to phone cases can be designed exactly how users desire.

“Cape Escape” is tapping into this market, allowing customers to design their own superhero costume.

The cape-making started years ago for designer Dawn Rivera, Co-Owner of Cape Escape.

“I was making them for friends and family, and one friend would tell another…” she said.

Word spread, and eventually Rivera was sewing and designing 10,000 plus capes in her very own store… catching the eye of those on the street.

“They’ll say a cape, really a cape store?… Then they walk in and we get a lot of positive comments from folks,” said Co-Owner Rich Robert.

He added that the store offers more than custom designed capes, there’s also masks, belts, and wristbands that create a complete costume.

Both Rivera and Robert added that while the capes are a hit with youngsters, there are plenty of adults who want to feel super as well.

“We have a lot of college students come in. They’re looking for individual pieces to add to their costume, or things for THON. They’re also looking for stuff for their fraternity or sorority,” Rivera said.

She added: “Professionals come in and want to use them in the workplace. They think it’s funny, they do joke capes, We can print anything they want on the back of the cape.”

Stuffed animals can even be dressed up with a custom hero costume.

The shop, which opened three weeks ago, is not only open seasonally for Halloween, they’re open year-round.

“I definitely think we have a chance at some super staying power because not only are we a retail store, but it’s kinda an experience where people can come in, they spend 30 minutes to an hour, their kids have fun, they create something, they leave feeling like the made something,” Rivera said.

Beyond Halloween season, ownership says other holidays like Christmas are a busy time of year.

In between holidays, Rivera and Robert say they’re looking forward to birthday parties keeping them busy. They offer both an hour-and-a-half and two-hour parties.

The video below has even more on “Cape Escape” including the costume made for WTAJ’s Evan Hinkley… whom they kindly dubbed “Super Reporter”.

The shop offers a 10% discount for those they say are the real heroes: first responders and members of the military.

The prices for capes start at $10 for grab-and-go designs, and $20 for custom designs.