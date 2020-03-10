Learn How to Cook Through Penn State Extension!

If you’d like to brush up on your cooking skills or maybe learn how to prepare a new cuisine, the Penn State Extension wants to help. There are many Penn State Extensions throughout the state of Pennsylvania that work to educate people and provide them with experiences that utilize Penn State’s resources. Our Morgan Koziar was live with Extension Educator for the Food, Families, and Health division at the Centre County branch and learned more about their ‘Let’s Cook Mediterranean!’ classes.

Extension Educator, Rozalia (Rosie) Horvath says that Mediterranean cooking is highly ranked on the U.S. News & World Report. She says Mediterranean cooking features a lot of vegetables and fresh flavors. Rosie is an instructor for the courses teaching people proper food safety, knife skills and cooking tips! The classes are very hands on, and attendees get to eat what they’ve made by the end of the class.

Rosie walked Morgan through each of the dishes that will be featured during the cooking class. First they began with a horiatiki salad, next was Spanish Moroccan Fish, then for dessert roasted pears with dried apricots and pistachios. You can find the recipes for each listed dish below:

If you’re interested in learning more information about the cooking classes provided by the Penn State Extension, click here.