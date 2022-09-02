BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Happening this weekend in Blair County is the living history display — “Altoona at Work.”

This display, at the world-famous Horseshoe Curve, will highlight the hardworking Irish immigrants who built the Mainline between 1851 and 1854. Re-enactors will give hands-on interpretation and educational programs that cover the history of the engineering landmark, including details about its strenuous construction, monumental events of its past, and its status as a world-renowned tourist destination.

The event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, and will end Sunday, Sept. 4, at 5 p.m. Admission tickets can be purchased online.

The Horseshoe Curve is located at 2400 Veterans Memorial Highway in Altoona.