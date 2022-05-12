CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The month of May is also known as Motorcycle Safety Awareness month and in Clearfield County individuals will have the chance to learn about motorcycle safety.

On Saturday, the Alliance Bikers Aimed Towards Education (A.B.A.T.E) Chinklacamoose Clearfield County chapter will be holding a motorcycle safety event along Market Street, which will be shut down for the event. There will be vendors, insurance representatives to discuss motorcycle policies and local motorcycle organizations along with special guests U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson, State Representative Tom Sankey and the Clearfield County Commissioners.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. with the chapter’s monthly meeting in front of the courthouse. State Representative Sankey will be thanked during the meeting for his work in support of motorcycle safety.

Clearfield EMS will host a class at 1 p.m. on instructing individuals on what to do if they found themselves in a motorcycle accident or if they would come across one.

Representatives from the local motorcycle riding training program, Total Control, will also be present to answer any questions and to offer safety tips.

For more information about A.B.A.T.E. Chinklacamoose Clearfield County chapter and the motorcycle safety event, visit their Facebook page.