Leap Day specials happening Feb. 29

(WTAJ) – Happy Leap Day! While a traditional year has 365 days, leap year adds an extra day in February to help synchronize the calendar year with the solar year. Our Chief Meteorologist, Joe Murgo discusses it more here

To celebrate February 29th, many businesses are offering special deals. We collected some of the offers that can be found in our area. Participation and offers may vary by location so, be sure to check with your closest location.

Sheetz: Reward members can get 366 free spendable loyalty points by ordering through the Sheetz app.

Primanti Bros: In celebration of a free Saturday, all Primanti Bros locations are offering a free 12oz. I.C. Light bottle, no purchase necessary. Must be 21 and older of course.

Applebee’s: Get free delivery when you place an order through the restaurant’s app or website.

Hungry Howies: Use the code LEAP29 to get a large pizza for just 29 cents with the purchase of a large pizza at menu price.

Olive Garden: The restaurant is offering take-home entrees for just $2.99.

Dennys: Anyone with a birthday on Feb. 29 can get a free grand slam.