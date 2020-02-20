League bowlers react to changes coming to Richland Lanes

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The soon to be owners of Richland Lanes announced big plans for the renovations of the bowling alley, but the changes have some concerned.

Johnstown Entertainment Group purchased the bowling alley last year.

It plans to take away 16 of the 40 lanes to add arcade games, a restaurant and an escape room.

Some league members say they’re worried about losing those lanes and how it could impact their bowling.

“Be open to the league bowlers, talk to us and understand our needs and stuff like that. We want the bowling competition to remain in Johnstown. We don’t want to travel hours each direction,” says Jake Morisi, president of one of the leagues.

Morisi says the new renovations could get more kids into the sport of bowling.

“Start them early, start them young. Hopefully when they drive them in with the arcade games, the restaurant, the laser tag and stuff like that, hopefully, they’ll take up bowling as well and that becomes a lifelong sport for them.”

Renovations could start in the next few months and should be completed in October.