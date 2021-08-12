Leadership workshop at Discovery Space teaches young girls construction, empowerment

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Rivet at Discovery Space in State College is hosing a Girls Leadership Opportunity Week, or GLOW Camp, to teach middle school girls the basics in woodworking and metalworking from a team of female instructors.

Among their projects, the girls put on their safety goggles to sand, construct, and paint benches that will be placed around the State College community.

“I think it’s important for girls to be familiar with tools, be comfortable with them, to be capable of working with them, to know that they can do this and not having to rely on someone else to do it,” said Barbara Sherlock, who initiated the construction camp in State College after seeing its impact in another community.

More important than building techniques, the camp’s leaders say it’s a unique opportunity for the girls to gain confidence.

“The whole goal of the camp is to really give them some sense of empowerment around tools and working with their hands in some of these harder materials, metal and wood,” said Camille Sogin, programs and facilities coordinator at The Rivet. “We hope that they will take away this sense of empowerment and this understanding that they are capable of tackling a project.”

The campers said they not only feel more confident in their own abilities, but in working together with new friends.

“None of us knew each other before this and now we are a team,” said Katie Tyworth, a GLOW camper.

“We have had some really wonderful moments,” said Sogin. “Just yesterday, we there were four girls all helping each other put in one screw in the bench.

After the program concludes, the participants will have the option to take home their full tool kit for a reduced price to continue developing their skills.