L&D Academy of Beauty in Johnstown offering free haircuts to those in need

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Next Sunday, L&D Academy Multicultural School of Beauty and Barber Science will provide free haircuts to those in need during their “Project Kind Cut” event.

The event takes place Dec. 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the beauty school located at 2445 Bedford Street in Johnstown, the L&D Academy wrote on their Facebook. It’s free for men, women and children of the Greater Johnstown area in need. Santa will make a special appearance, and food will be available.

In addition to the haircuts, they will be collecting clothing and other items such as hats, gloves, coats, socks, blankets to have available for those receiving a haircut. There are currently donation boxes set up at the Greater Johnstown YMA, L&D Academy and Scotty B’s Bar.

All donations are due by Friday, Dec. 17.

The L&D Academy is encouraging any licensed stylists and barbers who are interested in doing haircuts for those in need to contact Lavona Smith at 814-266-4247.

For more information about the L&D Academy, visit their website or Facebook page.