Lawsuit filed against Bishop McCort High School, Altoona-Johnstown Diocese, alleged sexual abuse

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –A former student of Bishop McCort High School has filed a lawsuit alleging multiple years of sexual abuse from a teacher.

The former student says he was assaulted by the teacher, who was also a coach, in his ninth and tenth-grade years, 2000-2002.

The former student says the abuse began the day he pulled his groin muscle and the teacher tried to help, ending with him grabbing the student’s genitalia.

The lawsuit cites that other student-athletes at the time would make comments about being touched and “rubbed down” by the teacher/coach as well.

The paperwork filed states that the former student has suffered from mental anguish and has been in therapy since 2018, trying to cope with the effects.

Bishop McCort is accused in the lawsuit of not protecting the welfare and well-being of students, failing to recognize the teacher posed a risk to students at the school, by negligently retaining staff who they knew, or should have known, were a danger to students such as the plaintiff, and other accusations.

The Altoona-Johnstown Diocese has been named as acting by and through its duly authorized agents, servant, and employees, including the named teacher/coach.

Franciscan Friars of the Third Order Regular, Province of the Immaculate Conception of the United States has also been named as acting by and through its duly authorized agents, servant, and employees, including the named teacher/coach.