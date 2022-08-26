ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the lookout for the person(s) responsible for stealing a zero-turn lawnmower from Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Elk County.

Sometime between Aug. 17 and Aug. 25, a red zero-turn Exmark 54-inch lawnmower worth approximately $6,000 was taken from a garage at the 14700 block of Boot Jack Road in Ridgway Township. State police are still searching for leads.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to state police in Ridgway at 814-776-6136.