$700 in lawn equipment stolen from Ebensburg home

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Ebensburg are investigating a theft involving hundreds of dollars worth of stolen lawn equipment.

The incident reportedly occurred on May 1 at 182 Allen Street in Portage Township where an unknown individual(s) stole an electric lawnmower, leaf blower, weed eater, and rechargeable batteries from the owner’s front lawn. The electric lawn equipment is valued at $700 total.

• Greenworks Electric Push Mower: $300

• Greenworks Electric Leaf Blower: $100

• Black and Decker Electric Weed Eater: $140

• Greenworks 40V Rechargeable Batteries: $160

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Ebensburg at (814) 471-6500.